Deloatch catching on quickly to indoor football

By Dave Platta
Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Lions are off to a pretty strong start in the National Arena League. A 1-1 record isn’t where they wanted things to stand after two weeks, but even in that loss, the Lions showed that they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with thanks to a potent offense. And a lot of their impressive offensive showing is due to a first-year arena player who’s caught on quickly.

Romond Deloatch has stood out in a really, really deep receiving corps. The former Temple tight end has made plenty of big catches, racking up a team-leading 18 receptions for 139 yards and four touchdowns, He’s in the top five in every single receiving catagory in the NAL and has become one of the go-to guys for quarterback Mason Espinosa.

“He’s just done an excellent job,” Espinosa said. “I knew as soon as he got an opportunity to really step on the field, get under the lights, and play, I knew he would just blow it out of the water. He’s done that so far and he’s been a real difference maker for us.”

Espinosa cited a tipped pass caught for a touchdown in the Lions’ 55-40 win over the Orlando Predators last Friday night.

I know it was kind of a fluky play with the tip, last play of the half, but he’s only in that position because he played so hard. He started on the other side of the field and literally ran around the wall all the way to be in position. That dude’s playing every play like it’s his last and he got all the way around there and he just happened to be in the right place. That’s kind of the way it happens in football. If you play hard, you’re going to be in the right place at the right time. It showed for him. He did an excellent job.”

Deloatch cited his teammates in his fast start in his first career indoor football season.

“Mason and the guys in the receiving corps, they’ve definitely helped me out in my first year of actually playing games.” said Deloatch. “I’m happy with my performance and I want to continue working and getting the guys extra points on the board.”

Deloatch will get his next chance to rack up numbers this weekend when the Lions hit the road to play the Jersey Thunder.

Kickoff Saturday night is set for 7 pm ET at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

