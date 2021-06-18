Business Break
District 8 tournament underway at Northern LL

By Dave Platta
Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia District 8 Little League All-Star Tournament got underway on Wednesday night at John Rigdon Park in Columbus, hosted by Northern Little League.

The tourney is scheduled to run through June 25 and will crown champions in six baseball and softball divisions.

Wednesday, June 16 results:

9-11 Baseball

Pioneer 11, American 1 (4 innings)

Northern 4, Harris County 3

8-10 Baseball

Harris County 11, Sally 1 (4 innings)

American 4, Northern 2

8-10 Softball

Pioneer 5, American 4

