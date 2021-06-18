Business Break
Georgia Power gives tips to save on your power bill

Georgia Power wants to raise the base rate by about $8 over the next few years.
By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As temperatures go up, so does your power bill.

Georgia Power says summer is the main season they see an increase in customers’ energy bills.

They say putting your thermostat on 78 degrees and changing your air filter saves money.

”The harder your A/C unit has to work, pulling air through a dirty filter, that drives your utility bill up. 6:00 “We also encourage customers to unplug lamps... computers because if you’re not going to be using them, they still do use a bit of electricity plugged in,” said Georgia Power spokesperson, Craig Bell.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

