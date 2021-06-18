Business Break
Harris County School District hosts vaccine clinic for students

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Children 12 and older lined up for a Pfizer vaccine clinic in Harris County today.

Parents were encouraged to show up with their kids, but they didn’t have to.

Students were asked to bring parental consent forms if they showed up without a parent and school system employees were also eligible to get the first round of shots.

School officials say they want as many students vaccinated as soon as possible.

“To ease the mind set of the parents before school starts. Those who want to get vaccinated can get it done in enough time to when school starts in August to those who want to will be,” said Assistant Support Services, Shelia Baker.

School officials, and representatives of the State Health department said they were please with the turnout.

About 80 people showed up.

