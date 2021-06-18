Business Break
Heavy Rain Headed Our Way for Father’s Day Weekend

By Lauren Linahan
Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wet weather will dominate the forecast over Father’s Day Weekend as a tropical area of low pressure moves northward from the Gulf of Mexico and brings widespread rain to parts of the Southeast. This system will likely become Tropical Storm Claudette within the next several hours. This system will be very lopsided with the heaviest rain falling well north and east of the center of circulation. Prior to rain beginning Saturday morning, clouds will continue moving back in today as tropical moisture surges inland, which will put humidity on the rise too. Highs will be in the low 90s today but fall into the upper 70s and low 80s over the weekend with the wet weather around.

Our main concern with the incoming tropical system will be 3-5″ of rainfall, hence a Flash Flood Watch in effect over the weekend. We can’t rule out a few brief, weak, spin-up tornadoes with any thunderstorms that develop on Saturday, but that threat is much lower in comparison to the flash flooding risk. Definitely a good weekend to spend indoors with dad! Tropical moisture will linger early next week, and a front headed toward the Southeast will both help keep rain coverage high on Monday and Tuesday before dropping back to more typical summertime levels for the rest of the week. Temperatures will return to the upper 80s and low 90s by then too, with some more sunshine in the mix.

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

