Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Motive sought for fatal string of Arizona freeway shootings

One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span Thursday in three cities west of Phoenix, authorities said.(KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Investigators on Friday were trying to determine why a gunman opened fire on vehicles and pedestrians for some 90 minutes across suburban Phoenix, leaving one person dead and a dozen others injured in the string of drive-by shootings.

Authorities believe a man they arrested Thursday acted alone.

There were at least eight separate shootings in three cities that stoked fear throughout the region and shut down parts of major freeways as police gathered evidence. Four people were shot, including the person who died.

Others were injured as bullets shattered glass or as their vehicles crashed. Authorities said the injured victims were all adults and expected to fully recover. Their identities haven’t been released.

One victim was able to give authorities a description of the suspect’s vehicle — a white Volkswagen SUV — and the license plate number. A local fire department spotted the vehicle and called police, who swarmed a retail area.

As officers drew their weapons, the shooter, who has not been identified, raised his hands and did not resist arrest, video shot by a bystander showed. Police don’t believe anyone else was involved in the attacks.

“We don’t know the nexus, we don’t know what the motive was,” said Brandon Sheffert, a spokesman for police in the suburban city of Peoria. “We don’t have an idea of what this person was thinking when he went out and did this.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen, last seen in Salem, Ala.
Russell Co. man facing charges after drug bust
Daughter seeks public’s help in locating missing Columbus man
Daughter seeks public’s help in locating missing Columbus man
Cure Violence Columbus is looking to begin an assessment on the Fountain City’s crime.
‘Cure Violence Columbus’ assessment phase set to begin
WSFA
Gov. Kay Ivey declares June 18 federal holiday for state employees in observance of Juneteenth

Latest News

Auburn police arrest rape suspect
Auburn police arrest rape suspect on felony warrant
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden announces 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ launches hair product line, inspired by her own hair challenges