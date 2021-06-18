Business Break
Phenix City native headed to Olympic Games

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Many are surprised to learn the U.S. Army helps top-ranked athletes compete at the elite, international level while also serving their country.

In less than two months, Phenix City native SSG Sandra Uptagrafft is heading to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

When COVID postponed the Games last year, it created an incredibly tough mental and physical challenge for Olympic athletes everywhere. SSG Uptagrafft says her Army training  helped her overcome those challenges and likely gave her a leg up on the competition.

”I’ve been preparing for this past year to compete at the Tokyo Olympic games. Its an honor to be able to not only represent my country but also the U.S. Army and the World Class Athlete Program. I’ll be competing in 3 different events,” said SSG Uptagrafft.

The 2016 Rio Olympics alternate is ready for her competitive debut in Tokyo. If her world-class sharp shooting doesn’t impress, the fact that SSG Uptagrafft just celebrated her 50th birthday will.

