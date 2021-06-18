Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Watching the Tropics; Wet Weather Ahead for Father’s Day Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The tropical disturbance in the Gulf continues to move toward the coast, bringing plenty of heavy rain to the east of the center of the storm. As it moves onshore tonight & tomorrow, the heavy rain will continue to move in our direction with the heaviest rain due in here through the day on Saturday. Some flooding concerns are possible as a flash flood watch has been issued for most of the coverage area. We also can’t rule out an isolated, brief, spin-up tornado as the system moves in our direction. Several inches of rain will be possible, but the good news for Father’s Day is that most of the heaviest rain will be moving out by midday. The very humid air mass will be hanging around for early next week, and that will mean more good chances for getting wet on Monday and Tuesday, which may lead to some additional flooding problems. The main idea in the forecast is that things will be drying out a bit by the middle and end of next week with some drier air moving in. Temperatures will get back to the upper 80s and lower 90s during this time. Be sure to stay weather-alert this weekend as we deal with potential heavy rain and low tornado risk from this tropical system.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen, last seen in Salem, Ala.
Russell Co. man facing charges after drug bust
Daughter seeks public’s help in locating missing Columbus man
Daughter seeks public’s help in locating missing Columbus man
WSFA
Gov. Kay Ivey declares June 18 federal holiday for state employees in observance of Juneteenth
Cure Violence Columbus is looking to begin an assessment on the Fountain City’s crime.
‘Cure Violence Columbus’ assessment phase set to begin

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Heavy Rain Headed Our Way for Father’s Day Weekend
Friday AM WX
Friday Weather on the Go
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
Rain Chances & Humidity Returning; Watching the Tropics for the Weekend
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Heavy Rain Possible for Father’s Day Weekend