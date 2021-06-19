All lanes of Hwy. 80 closed in Ladonia; avoid area

LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - An accident has caused all lanes of Highway 80 to close in the Ladonia community of Russell County.

The accident occurred across from T-Bones Steakhouse and Grill.

As of now, traffic is still back up and you’re urged to avoid the area.

News Leader 9 has learned that the Russell County coroner is on the scene.

