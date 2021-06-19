Business Break
CHIME IN: Happy Father’s Day - show off your favorite dad!

Christina and her dad, Mike, on her wedding day
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Father’s Day from WTVM News Leader 9 to all of the dads and father-like figures!

“A dad is a son’s first hero, and a daughter’s first love.”

To all of the dads out there who always answer that “I need you” call, who are the “Mr. Fix-Its,” who are the “grillmasters,” and the dads who are the kings of “Dad Jokes,” today is for you. We appreciate you!

Chime in below with pictures of your favorite dads in your life!

