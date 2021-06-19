Claudette Brings Wet Weeekend Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Father’s Day Weekend off to a gloomy and wet start as Tropical Storm Claudette brings widespread rain across the Deep South this morning. The heaviest rain looks to be with us during the afternoon hours, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday night. A good 2-4″ of rain are possible through early next week as tropical moisture will linger over the Chattahoochee Valley, keeping rain chances elevated and the mugginess around. The best rain coverage with Claudette will be today, so fortunately Father’s Day no longer looks like a washout, but plan on some showers and storms around for Sunday morning at least. There is still a low-end severe risk today with any embedded thunderstorms having the potential to produce a brief, weak, spin-up tornado as they move onshore, but again, our main concern will be the rainfall throughout the day. With the unsettled weather pattern in place, high temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s through early next week, and then return to the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week as we transition back to daily rain coverage around 30-40%, plus some more sunshine in the mix. In the meantime, this weather is a great excuse for a Saturday nap!

