COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus couple has died in a Saturday morning house fire.

Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News Leader 9 the fire happened just after 2 a.m. at 821 Linchfield Road.

83-year-old Bill Goss and 81-year-old Joanne Goss were both pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies of the husband and wife will go to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsies.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.