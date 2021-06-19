Eufaula police investigating Norman St. shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man is in critical condition after a Friday afternoon shooting.

The Eufaula Police Departments says it began receiving calls about a person being shot on Norman Street just before 3 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 37-year-old man that received two gunshot wounds to the upper body. EPD says first aid was rendered to the individual until Eufaula Fire & Rescue arrived.

He was then transported to Medical Center Barbour and later flown to a Columbus hospital for treatment.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

