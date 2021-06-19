Father’s Day After COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Many people might agree Father’s Day this year will be extra special. Coming off a year plus of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all over are starting to return to their normal lives. However, the day for dad is different for some this year, after losing loved ones to the coronavirus. Madison Harrison, an East Alabama man, told News Leader 9, after loosing his son Ronald to COVID-19, this year doesn’t feel as special.

“You never know what it is, you hear people talking about they lost a child or something, but you don’t really feel it unless it happens to you.”, said Harrison. “It’s like a part of you is missing. We talk about it, but when you think about him sometimes, you just want to go to crying, because he’s missing.”

Madison Harrison, said in February of this year, his son Ronald died from complications of COVID-19. He told News Leader 9, since then, family gatherings have been a little off. The 42 year old is credited with having the longest COVID-19 related hospital stay in Muscogee County last year. From early April to August, Ronald laid in a bed. He was released and then came right back in September because he then needed a liver transplant.

“Treasure the time, that you have with them. Life’s too short.”, said a Columbus woman about Father’s Day.

Father’s Day for most is about family getting together to celebrate dad. And while most dad’s and their kids are looking forward to getting back to normal and bringing back some traditions, or just waiting to see what surprises they’ll get this year, Harrison said he and his wife and two other children are still picking up the pieces from what COVID-19 took from them.

“All the good times, we had when we get together, when just us five get together. It seems like we got about 20 folks in the house, cause they be so loud, but they been kind of subdued since just it’s just two of them, he was the life of the party anyway. It’s a lot missing.”, said Harrison.

News Leader 9 also spoke with other Fathers and asked how’d they be spending Father’s Day this year.

“We’re going to be doing a little bit of barbequing in the backyard. A little bit of potato salad, mac and chees. Just a quiet day.”, said James and Angelina, two Columbus residents.

Donald Killings, a Columbus man, said, “We’re going back into church, for our first service since the pandemic started.”

When News Leader 9 asked John Kingsberry, how he’d be spending this year’s Father’s Day, he said, “Beats the hell out of me, it’s going to be a surprise I guess.”

Madison Harrison’s message to people celebrating father’s day this year is, enjoy your family while you can, because you never know what can happen.

