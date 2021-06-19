Juneteenth celebrations in the Chattahoochee Valley

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Emancipation Proclamation which officially ended slavery was signed in 1863. It took a couple of years for the news to spread. It was 1865 before most slaves learned slavery was over.

One Smiths Station Family, says they’re going all out this year.

Keith Turner says this year they plan on gathering with family and friends and enjoying what the day is all about.

“On Juneteenth everybody was free. Free. Opposed to the fourth of July, we were still enslaved. Our people were still enslaved so we’re celebrating Juneteenth instead.”, said Turner.

Turner said, they’ll also be enjoying red desserts and beverages in honor of the blood shed by slaves.