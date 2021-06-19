LaGrange police investigating fatal motorcycle accident
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident.
According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of Greenville Road.
Upon arrival, officers found a motorcycle had left the roadway and struck a fixed object.
The driver, George L. Sheridan, Jr., was pronounced dead by the Troup County coroner on scene.
