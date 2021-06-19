Business Break
Local father and son pastor same congregation

Pastors Brad and Dennis Lacy
By Leonard Hall
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head into Father’s Day and special Sunday services, church has turned into sort of a family business for a local dad and son.

Pastors Dennis and Brad Lacy are second and third generation Assembly of God Pentecostal preachers.

One is the lead pastor at North Highland Church in Columbus while his son is the executive pastor for the same congregation of around 1,000 people.

The pastors say the church is up to about 80% attendance now after closing for awhile during the pandemic.

Pastor Brad Lacy says he was the, “stereotypical punk preacher’s kid” who was avoiding the ministry, but things changed at the University of Georgia.

“I did the typical run from my calling, run from the church and it wasn’t until I was a sophomore in college that I listened to the call of God. Even at that point, I became a missionary,” said Pastor Brad Lacy.

“He said because God’s called me to ministry. It was like, just overwhelming. I went right back to the time and the night I told my father the same thing,” added Pastor Dennis Lacy.

The pair say they work well together on staff at the same church.

To hear our full conversation with the father and son pastors, click here. They joined News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis on our Run the Race podcast to talk about fatherhood, lessons from the pandemic, church changes, and more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

