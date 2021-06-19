Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An officer-involved shooting has left a man dead in Lee County. It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday near Lee Road 206.

Officials say a man was shot and killed by a Lee County deputy.

No further details have been made available.

The Lee County Sherriff’s Office is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. CST. News Leader 9 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.