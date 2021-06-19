Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead in Lee Co.

By Leonard Hall
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An officer-involved shooting has left a man dead in Lee County. It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday near Lee Road 206.

Officials say a man was shot and killed by a Lee County deputy.

No further details have been made available.

The Lee County Sherriff’s Office is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. CST. News Leader 9 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Ga. investigates high volume of PPP loan fraud
US Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Ga. investigates high volume of PPP loan fraud
Gov. Kay Ivey. (Source: File Photo)
Gov. Ivey Awards COVID-19 recovery funds to 6 Alabama counties
Phenix City native headed to Olympic Games
Phenix City native headed to Olympic Games
Lee Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen, last seen in Salem, Ala.
WSFA
Gov. Kay Ivey declares June 18 federal holiday for state employees in observance of Juneteenth

Latest News

LaGrange police investigating fatal motorcycle accident
Christina and her dad, Mike, on her wedding day
CHIME IN: Happy Father’s Day - show off your favorite dad!
Eufaula police investigating Norman St. shooting
Columbus couple dies in overnight house fire