Kemp to decide if Juneteenth becomes Georgia holiday in 2022

FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a news conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 14 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - It was too late this year for Georgia state workers to get the new Juneteenth holiday off. But Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will soon face a decision about whether Georgia government agencies will close for Juneteenth next year.

State law fixes 12 paid holidays for public employees. But Kemp has wiggle room. That’s because Georgia observes two unnamed state holidays that used to commemorate Confederate Memorial Day on April 26 and Robert E. Lee’s birthday on Jan 19.

In 2020, Kemp designated the Jan. 19 holiday to be observed the Friday after Thanksgiving. The unnamed April 26 state holiday was observed the Friday before Easter.

Spokesperson Cody Hall say Kemp will designate 2022′s holidays “in coming weeks.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

