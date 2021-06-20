Phenix City football alums return to give back

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Our area is known for producing great athletes. Most of those athletes have always remembered where they came from. On Saturday, that theme remained true once again.

The Phoenix Initiative hosted its inaugural summer camp at Phenix City Intermediate School with the help of several former area football players.

“I mean, it’s just good to give back man. Especially where you come from, that’s always good. To give them somebody to look up to,” said Canadian football lineman Ucambre Williams.

The guys all said they remember looking up to the athletes ahead of them, like NFL players J.D. McKissic and Isaiah Crowell.

“Most definitely, growing up, the J.D. McKissic. Going to Columbus, Isaiah and stuff like that. Different players, going to college, going to the next level, NFL. It gave me hope, it gave me faith,” said Clemson defensive back Ray Thornton III.

During the event, Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and Rep. Chris Blackshear were presented with a basket to remember the late Wayne Traywick. That brought the event full circle as the community gathered to celebrate the game of football and what it provides.

The Phoenix initiative hopes to continue this event for years to come.

