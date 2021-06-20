Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix City police arrest gas station robbery suspect

(Phenix City Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a gas station robbery.

Friday, around 10:20 p.m., Phenix City police were dispatched to the Marathon gas station at 1221 U.S. Hwy. 280 in reference to a robbery in progress.

According to police, management was outside of the store and gave a description of the man that attempted to rob the store and informed police that he was inside.

Officers were able to get the suspect to exit the store and he was taken into custody without incident. Police say a handgun was recovered at the scene.

19-year-old Michael Stephens, of Columbus, was arrested. He now faces a robbery charge. Stephens was taken to the Russell County Jail while he awaits his preliminary hearing.

The Phenix City Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. If you any information about this incident, you are urged to call the police department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple dies in overnight house fire
Hwy. 80 reopens after crash in Ladonia
Officer-involved shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead in Lee Co.
US Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Ga. investigates high volume of PPP loan fraud
US Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Ga. investigates high volume of PPP loan fraud
LaGrange police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

Latest News

A law enforcement office redirects traffic hours after a multi-fatal crash shut down Interstate...
Children’s ranch confirms ‘great loss’ after multi-fatal I-65 crash in Alabama
Hwy. 80 reopens after crash in Ladonia
Pastors Brad and Dennis Lacy
Local father and son pastor same congregation
Officer-involved shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead in Lee Co.