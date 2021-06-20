Phenix City police arrest gas station robbery suspect

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a gas station robbery.

Friday, around 10:20 p.m., Phenix City police were dispatched to the Marathon gas station at 1221 U.S. Hwy. 280 in reference to a robbery in progress.

According to police, management was outside of the store and gave a description of the man that attempted to rob the store and informed police that he was inside.

Officers were able to get the suspect to exit the store and he was taken into custody without incident. Police say a handgun was recovered at the scene.

19-year-old Michael Stephens, of Columbus, was arrested. He now faces a robbery charge. Stephens was taken to the Russell County Jail while he awaits his preliminary hearing.

The Phenix City Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. If you any information about this incident, you are urged to call the police department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837.

