Unsettled Weather Pattern Persists

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have tracked many rounds of showers and storms throughout the valley since yesterday morning, but we are not through with the rain yet. Showers and storms linger through the morning hour but will move out this afternoon and evening with some clearing and a bit of sunshine around. Even with us drying out as we end the weekend, it will still be really wet outside since we have picked up a lot of rain over the last couple of days. We keep showers and storms through the extended forecast every day as highs stay in the mid-80s through the end of the week. Humid conditions will persist through the end of the week too, though Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly less muggy. We could reach the 90s again for highs by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.