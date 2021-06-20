Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Unsettled Weather Pattern Persists

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have tracked many rounds of showers and storms throughout the valley since yesterday morning, but we are not through with the rain yet. Showers and storms linger through the morning hour but will move out this afternoon and evening with some clearing and a bit of sunshine around. Even with us drying out as we end the weekend, it will still be really wet outside since we have picked up a lot of rain over the last couple of days. We keep showers and storms through the extended forecast every day as highs stay in the mid-80s through the end of the week. Humid conditions will persist through the end of the week too, though Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly less muggy. We could reach the 90s again for highs by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple dies in overnight house fire
Hwy. 80 reopens after crash in Ladonia
Officer-involved shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead in Lee Co.
US Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Ga. investigates high volume of PPP loan fraud
US Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Ga. investigates high volume of PPP loan fraud
LaGrange police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Claudette Brings Wet Weeekend Weather
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
Watching the Tropics; Wet Weather Ahead for Father’s Day Weekend
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Heavy Rain Headed Our Way for Father’s Day Weekend
Friday AM WX
Friday Weather on the Go