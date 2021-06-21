1 dead, 2 hurt in Sunday night shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after three Sunday night shootings in Columbus.

Residents in south Columbus saw a violent Sunday evening and many say this is a common occurrence.

Many residents say they stay to themselves and hope not to get caught in any of the crossfire.

Night after night, when the sun goes down, the sound of gunshots and sirens fill the air in south Columbus. People usually end up hurt or dead.

“Just shooting! Boom boom boom!,” said Charles Duncan.

According to Columbus police, someone shot and killed 24-year-old Demarcus Gardner late Sunday evening on Winston Road.

Police also say a shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartments left one person hurt.

Another shooting on Blan Street in Oakland Park left one person recovering as well.

“It don’t make no sense, it really don’t make no sense. I don’t know what’s wrong with these people, man,” Duncan added.

Although the shootings were just a few hours apart and within close proximity to each other, police have not said whether or not the incidents are related.

These types of occurrences are things residents in the Winston Road area say they know all too well.

“It’s almost gotten to the point where you’re almost hearing it everyday,” a resident added.

“I don’t think anybody is going to shoot me for no reason,” one resident said. Some people say they aren’t necessarily afraid for their safety because they stay to themselves; however, they’re fearful about getting caught in the crossfire.

I’m from this neighborhood, I could be doing something, or my kids could come by and something could happen to them. It’s a concern, but pretty much, we grew up with the people around here. Sometimes, people come from other neighborhoods and bring it back here,” said Angelia Williams-Dixon.

“Hit my child, or hit my wife, I ain’t got nothing else to say. But the thing is, you need to stop that sh*t, because it don’t make sense,” Duncan expressed.

Police haven’t released the names of any suspects or motives.

