Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Barbour County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Hodge was last seen Monday morning in Eufaula.
Hodge was last seen Monday morning in Eufaula.(Barbour County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Barbour County Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 51-year-old Vernon Chuck Hodge.

Police say he was last seen in the area of Calhoun Drive in Eufaula around 10:30 a.m. today.

Hodge is a 5′7″ white male weighing 165 lbs. He has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Vernon Chuck Hodge, contact the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 334-775-3434 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Hwy. 80 reopens after crash in Ladonia
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD investigating multiple Sunday night shootings
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on Winston Rd.

Latest News

24-year-old Demarcus Gardner was killed in a Sunday night shooting on Winston Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Sunday night shootings in Columbus
Daycare centers face staffing shortage
Ozment died after a motorcycle crash.
Ft. Benning soldier dies after motorcycle accident
Opelika police searching for theft suspect
Opelika police asking for help in identifying theft suspect