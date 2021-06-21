Barbour County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Barbour County Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 51-year-old Vernon Chuck Hodge.

Police say he was last seen in the area of Calhoun Drive in Eufaula around 10:30 a.m. today.

Hodge is a 5′7″ white male weighing 165 lbs. He has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Vernon Chuck Hodge, contact the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 334-775-3434 or call 911.

