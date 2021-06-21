Columbus convicted felon sentenced to federal prison for illegal possession of firearm

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man with two prior aggravated assault convictions was sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

On June 15, 39-year-old Carlos Alexander, otherwise known as Carlos Malone, was sentenced to serve 90 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“I am pleased with the outcome of this case. Also, I am thankful for our partnership with our federal partners. We will continue to work together to make cases on violent criminals. This type behavior will not be tolerated in Columbus, Georgia,” said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

According to court records, Alexander was taken into custody by Columbus police on October 14, 2019, after matching the description of a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in the city that same day.

Inside of Alexander’s vehicle, officers found a black ski mask in the front seat and a semi-automatic pistol with magazine and five unspent .25 caliber cartridges in the center console. At the time of the possession of the firearm, Alexander knew he was a convicted felon and that it was illegal for him to be in possession of a firearm.

He has previously been convicted of aggravated assault twice as well as attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the Superior Court of Muscogee County.

