Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on Winston Rd.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.

Police responded to Winston Road in Columbus on Sunday night in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from mulitple gunshot wounds.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Demarcus Gardner. He was pronounced dead at approximately 10:53 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Gardner’s body will be sent for an autopsy.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. Anyone with information should call the police.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

