Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on Winston Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.

Police responded to Winston Road in Columbus on Sunday night in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from mulitple gunshot wounds.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Demarcus Gardner. He was pronounced dead at approximately 10:53 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Gardner’s body will be sent for an autopsy.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. Anyone with information should call the police.

