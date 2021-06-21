Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CPD investigating four Sunday night shootings

CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.(WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating four shootings that happened Sunday night.

According to police, a shooting happened at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes. One person was injured, The individual has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say another shooting happened on Patton Drive. Individuals sustained serious injuries.

Two additional shootings took place on Winston Road and Sharon Avenue. No further details were immediately clear on these incidents.

Winston Rd. crime scene
Winston Rd. crime scene(WTVM)

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Hwy. 80 reopens after crash in Ladonia
Phenix City police arrest gas station robbery suspect
Columbus couple dies in overnight house fire
Officer-involved shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead in Lee Co.

Latest News

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Matthew and Kendall Henderson pose for a photo with baby Lily Ruth.
Embryo frozen for over 5 years becomes Auburn couple’s bundle of joy
Phenix City police arrest gas station robbery suspect
Hwy. 80 reopens after crash in Ladonia