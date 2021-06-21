Business Break
CPD investigating multiple Sunday night shootings

CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.(WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened Sunday night.

According to police, a shooting happened at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes. One person was injured, The individual has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say another shooting happened on Patton Drive. Individuals sustained serious injuries.

Two additional shootings took place on Winston Road and Sharon Avenue. No further details were immediately clear on these incidents.

Winston Rd. crime scene
Winston Rd. crime scene(WTVM)

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest as we learn more.

