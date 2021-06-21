CPD investigating multiple Sunday night shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened Sunday night.

According to police, a shooting happened at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes. One person was injured, The individual has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say another shooting happened on Patton Drive. Individuals sustained serious injuries.

Two additional shootings took place on Winston Road and Sharon Avenue. No further details were immediately clear on these incidents.

Winston Rd. crime scene (WTVM)

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.