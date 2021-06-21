Business Break
CPD investigating two Sunday night shootings

CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.(WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Sunday night.

According to police, the first shooting happened at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes. It is unclear of any injuries or the number of people involved.

Police say a second shooting happened on Patton Drive. No further details were immediately available.

It is not known if the shootings are connected.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest as we learn more.

