CPD investigating two Sunday night shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Sunday night.

According to police, the first shooting happened at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes. It is unclear of any injuries or the number of people involved.

Police say a second shooting happened on Patton Drive. No further details were immediately available.

It is not known if the shootings are connected.

