Daycare centers face staffing shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for the COVID-19 pandemic, some childcare centers are realizing they don’t have enough staff and it’s causing a domino effect.

Kami Dykes, district manager of the Childcare Network, says they desperately want and need staff. While some of her locations are fully staffed and operating at full capacity, other facilities are not and need more employees.

Usually, the hardest part about childcare is having to leave your kids with strangers, but for the Matthews, the hardest part was actually finding a daycare. Sharanda and Kris Matthews are relocating from a different city for work and didn’t expect to have as hard of a time finding a place for their son.

“It was really hard and I got really frustrated that nobody was giving us a definite answer or why there was such a shortage or where I could actually look,” said Sharanda Matthews.

The Matthews say they called at least 15 daycare centers in Columbus and none of them had openings because of a shortage in staff or being at full capacity and they started to worry that they wouldn’t find a place in time to start their job.

“We talked with some of the daycares and they told us they actually had a spot for our son, but they couldn’t take him because they didn’t have enough staff,” said Kris Mattews.

Dykes says they knew as soon as the pandemic calmed down there would be a surplus of parents looking for childcare.

“And that was our goal, to get everyone back on track and to get everyone comfortable. Coming in and the children being relaxed,” said

Dyke says they did everything they could to make employees feel safe about coming to work, but she says some employees still haven’t come back. “We did all the things we should have to protect them, but still, you had people that were just scared.”

Dyke says they are continuously recruiting and hiring. She says Childcare Network has been lucky enough to stay open throughout the pandemic.

While daycare centers are desperate for more employees, parents are also desperate to get back to work.

Dykes says, at the end of the day, the staffing shortage doesn’t only affect parents, but it also affects the children.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.