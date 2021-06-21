Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning officials are asking for the public’s help in locating Spc. Jared Ziehm.

Spc. Ziehm is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Ranger Training Battalion, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade.

Ziehm was last seen Sunday at 12:30 p.m. driving a red 2008 Toyota Corolla with black bumpers, tag number AYT1142. He was wearing a green tie-dyed Helen shirt with flannel plush pajama pants.

Anyone with information on Ziehm’s whereabouts should call 911, the Fort Benning Military Police at 706-545-5222 or ARTB Staff Duty at 706-544-6980.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.