Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier

Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist(Source: U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning officials are asking for the public’s help in locating Spc. Jared Ziehm.

Spc. Ziehm is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Ranger Training Battalion, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade.

Ziehm was last seen Sunday at 12:30 p.m. driving a red 2008 Toyota Corolla with black bumpers, tag number AYT1142. He was wearing a green tie-dyed Helen shirt with flannel plush pajama pants.

Anyone with information on Ziehm’s whereabouts should call 911, the Fort Benning Military Police at 706-545-5222 or ARTB Staff Duty at 706-544-6980.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Hwy. 80 reopens after crash in Ladonia
Phenix City police arrest gas station robbery suspect
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD investigating four Sunday night shootings
Columbus couple dies in overnight house fire

Latest News

Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
COLUMBUS STATE UNIVERSITY
BUSINESS BREAK - COLUMBUS STATE UNIVERSITY
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on Winston Rd.
ROZ CAFE & CATERING SERVICES
BUSINESS BREAK - ROZ CAFE & CATERING SERVICES