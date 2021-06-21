Ft. Benning soldier dies after motorcycle accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Ft. Benning solider has died after a motorcycle crash.

Ft. Benning officials tell News Leader 9 that 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Ozment, of Marietta, Ga, died Sunday, June 20 - two days after the crash.

Officials says Ozment was a platform committee instructor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Infantry Brigade.

Ozment, an infantryman (11B), joined the Army in May 2011 and spent a year deployed to Afghanistan.

He is survived by his spouse and three children.

The accident remains under investigation.

