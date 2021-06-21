Opelika police asking for help in identifying theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

On June 20, Opelika police responded to a robbery that occurred in the 200 block of North 21st Street. The male suspect can be seen wearing all white clothing, white shoes and a face mask.

The victim stated that the suspect was armed with an unknown type of firearm and stole money from the front desk cash drawer.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.