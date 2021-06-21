Rain & Storms Sticking Around for the Start of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a wet Saturday thanks to Claudette, we finally managed some breaks of sunshine late Sunday afternoon, but we’re waking up to a return of more clouds to start off your Monday. And unfortunately, the tropical humidity left in Claudette’s wake has not budged, so don’t expect the mugginess to depart just yet. Despite Claudette now off to our northeast, the weather pattern will remain unsettled – especially for the first part of the week – with elevated rain coverage each day (50-70% through Wednesday). So, keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy over the next few days. Right now, tomorrow looks to be our wettest day, so just expect showers and storms around at times through the middle of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s and mornings staying muggy and warm.

A front will move through the Southeast mid-week, though it won’t make a huge difference in temperatures and humidity. Highs will bump up a touch into the mid to upper 80s with lingering humidity making it feel warmer than that at times. For now, we have hit-or-miss storms in the forecast Thursday into the weekend with rain coverage around 30-40% under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ve been seeing hints of an unsettled pattern again next week, so we’ll keep you posted in the days ahead.

