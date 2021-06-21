Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Study: Major US metropolitan areas more segregated

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more...
According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more than 200,000 residents are more segregated today than they were 30 years ago.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study appears to show a more segregated America, at least in major metropolitan areas.

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more than 200,000 residents are more segregated now than they were 30 years ago.

This comes despite fair housing laws and other policies designed to increase integration.

The study’s lead author said one possible reason for this is because Asians and Hispanics, the fastest-growing minority groups, are not integrating with white communities.

The research does not explain why that is happening but notes segregated communities of color typically have less access to health care and experience more police brutality.

Some of the most segregated communities include cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York and Philadelphia.

The biggest decreases in segregation have been seen in the southern United States. Cities like San Antonio, Miami and Savannah, Georgia, are more fully integrated than they were three decades ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Hwy. 80 reopens after crash in Ladonia
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD investigating four Sunday night shootings
Phenix City police arrest gas station robbery suspect
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on Winston Rd.

Latest News

On June 18, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 27-year-old Joshua Deandre Grier, of...
GBI arrests Harris Co. man on murder, elder abuse charges
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet Biden
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Congress erred when it set up a board to oversee patent...
High court: Congress erred in patent dispute board setup