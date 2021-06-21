Unsettled Weather Pattern Persists

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have another batch of rain and storms moving into the valley tonight. Warm, muggy, and windy conditions persist through Tuesday with winds around 10-15mph and highs in the lower-80s. We will see more showers and storms around for Tuesday with that being the best shot at rain over the next 9 days. Beyond Tuesday, we will see highs returning to the mid and upper 80s across the area with shower and storm chances in the forecast through next week. We are settling into this unsettled summertime pattern where it is hot, humid, and pop-up showers and storms dominate the forecast. We reach the 90s again next week while morning lows stay warm in the lower 70s through then.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.