1-year-old dies after trapped between bed and wall in N.Y. home

The apartment building where a 1-year-old died is shown in this photo. A woman is facing...
The apartment building where a 1-year-old died is shown in this photo. A woman is facing manslaughter charges after her son died Saturday.(Source: News 12 Westchester/CNN)
By News 12 Westchester Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRING VALLEY, NY (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER) - A woman is facing manslaughter charges after her 1-year-old son died Saturday.

It happened when the baby became trapped between a bed and a wall in the family’s Spring Valley home.

Authorities said Marie Dorleus left the child home alone with her two other children, a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old.

That 6-year-old is the one who ran to a neighbor for help.

First responders tried to revive the baby with CPR, but it was too late.

The surviving children are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2021 NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

