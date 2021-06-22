An Unsettled Summertime Weather Pattern

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More rain and thunderstorms on tap for Tuesday as the unsettled weather pattern continues – not just today, but overall the next week or so. So, keep the umbrella around today! We could pick up an additional ½ an inch of rain across parts of the Valley today, and conditions will stay breezy as a cold front approaches our area. True to most summer cold fronts, it won’t actually turn cold once it comes through, but Wednesday morning at least looks more bearable with lows dropping down comfortably into the 60s! With plenty of clouds and rain around at times today, temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

All in all, the temperature trend looks to be slightly below average over the next week with 80s dominating the forecast – certainly a welcome scenario for early summertime! Despite the slightly less muggy air coming in tomorrow, we’ll still have to contend with the humidity despite the “cooler” than average temperatures. Over the next week, Wednesday looks like our driest day, with the best rain chances tomorrow area’s south of Highway 80 as the front moving through stalls out across South Georgia and South Alabama. Rain coverage should hang out around 30-40% through the start of the weekend, and then an additional surge of tropical moisture will push coverage up toward 50% early next week.

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.