Columbus police searching for missing autistic teen, last seen near Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

18-year-old Devon O’Dell was last seen at Walmart on Victory Drive in Columbus on Sunday, June 20.

O’Dell is autistic. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

If you have any information concerning O’Dell, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

