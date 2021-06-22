Columbus police searching for missing autistic teen, last seen near Victory Dr.
Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
18-year-old Devon O’Dell was last seen at Walmart on Victory Drive in Columbus on Sunday, June 20.
O’Dell is autistic. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.
If you have any information concerning O’Dell, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.