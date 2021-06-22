Drier Air Incoming!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front will move through overnight leaving us a bit cooler for Wednesday morning and ushering drier air into the Chattahoochee Valley. We will see these drier conditions lingering for Wednesday, and slightly drier than normal conditions will last through the end of the week. Shower chances are low for Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine around for Wednesday while clouds build back in for Thursday. Highs are in the mid and upper 80s through the beginning of next week with hit or miss days in the 90s starting next week. Pop-up showers and storms come back into the forecast on Friday as we settle back into our typical slightly unsettled summertime pattern.

