Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Drier Air Incoming!

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front will move through overnight leaving us a bit cooler for Wednesday morning and ushering drier air into the Chattahoochee Valley. We will see these drier conditions lingering for Wednesday, and slightly drier than normal conditions will last through the end of the week. Shower chances are low for Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine around for Wednesday while clouds build back in for Thursday. Highs are in the mid and upper 80s through the beginning of next week with hit or miss days in the 90s starting next week. Pop-up showers and storms come back into the forecast on Friday as we settle back into our typical slightly unsettled summertime pattern.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD investigating multiple Sunday night shootings
24-year-old Demarcus Gardner was killed in a Sunday night shooting on Winston Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Sunday night shootings in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on Winston Rd.
On June 18, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 27-year-old Joshua Deandre Grier, of...
GBI arrests Harris Co. man on murder, elder abuse charges

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
An Unsettled Summertime Weather Pattern
Tuesday AM WX
Tuesday Weather on the Go
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Unsettled Weather Pattern Persists
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Rain & Storms Sticking Around for the Start of the Week