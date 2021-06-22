Gov. Ivey awards $30k grant to Auburn organization

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Governor Kay Ivey has award a $30,000 grant to an Auburn-based organization for their services for victims of sexual assault.

Ivey awarded the grant to Rape Counselors of East Alabama. The organization serves Lee, Chambers, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

According to the organization, its goal is to help victims overcome the physical and psychological trauma of sexual assault.

Governor Ivey said victims of sexual assault need to know that they are not alone and professional help is available.

