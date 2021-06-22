Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jury selection begins in trial for suspended Lee County DA

By Leonard Hall
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial for suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

In November, Hughes was indicted on five ethics violations, using public position for personal gain, conspiracy to commit theft, and perjury.

He is accused of using public funds to pay attorneys to settle a private legal matter.

There is no word yet on when opening statements will begin.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD investigating multiple Sunday night shootings
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on Winston Rd.
On June 18, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 27-year-old Joshua Deandre Grier, of...
GBI arrests Harris Co. man on murder, elder abuse charges
Ozment died after a motorcycle crash.
Ft. Benning soldier dies after motorcycle accident

Latest News

Names being removed from GA voter rolls
RiverCenter announces 2021-2022 season
Scott Simpson of the Depot, located in Auburn, won the 2021 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off.
Auburn chef wins Alabama Seafood Cook-Off
Gov. Ivey awards $30k grant to Auburn organization