Jury selection begins in trial for suspended Lee County DA

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial for suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

In November, Hughes was indicted on five ethics violations, using public position for personal gain, conspiracy to commit theft, and perjury.

He is accused of using public funds to pay attorneys to settle a private legal matter.

There is no word yet on when opening statements will begin.

