Man convicted in human trafficking case in Lee County

Brian Askew
Brian Askew(Lee County District Attorney's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has found Brian Askew guilty of first degree human trafficking.

According to District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere, evidence presented at trial showed that Askew caused a 13-year-old girl to be repeatedly raped and sodomized by multiple men over the course of several days.

The district attorney pro tem said this is the first human trafficking case to be tried in Lee County.

Officials say Askew has four prior felony convictions and he faces a sentence of life to life without the possibility of parole. Five other individuals have been charged as co-defendants in the case; their cases are set on future trial dates.

Askew is scheduled to be sentenced in July. Askew has four prior felony convictions and is facing a sentence of Life to Life Without the Possibility of Parole.

