Miss Georgia 2021 receives new Kia Sorento

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Newly-crowned Miss Georgia, Karson Pennington, received the keys to her new Kia Sorento today. The vehicle is courtesy of Kia Autosport of Columbus.

Pennington won the scholarship competition over the weekend. Along with the crown, she won a total of $15,300 in scholarships and other awards.

She will drive the brand new Kia Sorento during her entire term as Miss Georgia.

“We donate a new Kia to Miss Georgia, actually a Sorento, pretty much every year for her to drive during her reign. So, a new Miss Georgia was crowned this past weekend and today she will be receiving her new 2021 Kia Sorento. It’s actually manufactured right here in Georgia,” said Melanie Lee, general manager of Kia Autosport of Columbus.

“Well, right after I was crowned Miss Georgia, they walked on stage and handed me the key to my brand new Kia Sorento. Kia Autosport of Columbus has been a wonderful, wonderful sponsor of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition for years and I was so excited today to hear that my car was manufactured right here in West Point, Georgia. So, all year, I’ll be driving my car around the state of Georgia and to know that it was built here is very special to me,” Pennington added.

Pennington will now begin preparations to compete for Miss America.

