Multiple blood drives happening this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is excited to partner with the American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia to host more blood drives this week.

In Columbus, a blood drive will be held Tuesday at Saint Peter United Methodist Church. There will be another blood drive on Wednesday at the Christ Community Church. Both events will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. each day.

In Phenix City, a blood drive will be held this Friday at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The LaGrange Fire Department will also host a blood drive this Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

