Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Multiple blood drives happening this week

By Leonard Hall
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is excited to partner with the American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia to host more blood drives this week.

In Columbus, a blood drive will be held Tuesday at Saint Peter United Methodist Church. There will be another blood drive on Wednesday at the Christ Community Church. Both events will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. each day.

In Phenix City, a blood drive will be held this Friday at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The LaGrange Fire Department will also host a blood drive this Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD investigating multiple Sunday night shootings
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on Winston Rd.
On June 18, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 27-year-old Joshua Deandre Grier, of...
GBI arrests Harris Co. man on murder, elder abuse charges
Ozment died after a motorcycle crash.
Ft. Benning soldier dies after motorcycle accident

Latest News

Hughes is accused of using public funds to pay attorneys to settle a private legal matter.
Jury selection begins in trial for suspended Lee County DA
Names being removed from GA voter rolls
RiverCenter announces 2021-2022 season
Scott Simpson of the Depot, located in Auburn, won the 2021 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off.
Auburn chef wins Alabama Seafood Cook-Off