Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Names being removed from GA voter rolls

By Leonard Hall
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 100,000 names will be removed from the Georgia’s voter registration rolls.

The names being taken out are said to be obsolete and outdated. It also includes felons and deceased individuals.

This is the first major purge of voter rolls since 2019 and the list is being made public.

In March, Governor Brian Kemp signed a law that imposes voter I.D. requirements for absentee ballots and reduces the number of ballot boxes in large counties.

It also shortens the length of run-off elections.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Hwy. 80 reopens after crash in Ladonia
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD investigating multiple Sunday night shootings
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on Winston Rd.

Latest News

RiverCenter announces 2021-2022 season
Scott Simpson of the Depot, located in Auburn, won the 2021 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off.
Auburn chef wins Alabama Seafood Cook-Off
Gov. Ivey awards $30k grant to Auburn organization
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Fundraisers set up in wake of deadly 1-65 crash