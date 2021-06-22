Names being removed from GA voter rolls

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 100,000 names will be removed from the Georgia’s voter registration rolls.

The names being taken out are said to be obsolete and outdated. It also includes felons and deceased individuals.

This is the first major purge of voter rolls since 2019 and the list is being made public.

In March, Governor Brian Kemp signed a law that imposes voter I.D. requirements for absentee ballots and reduces the number of ballot boxes in large counties.

It also shortens the length of run-off elections.

