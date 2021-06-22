NeighborWorks Columbus receives $885,000 grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, NeighborWorks Columbus announced it was among 863 other national institutions to receive financial assistance from the U.S. Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions fund.

The money received is to help the institution bounce back from financial hardships faced during the pandemic.

“This money will be a big help to those families coming out of a pandemic where people are starting to get their life back on track jobs and income, being more stable now. So, it’s a great time, perfect timing and that’s what the funds are for. It’s called Rapid Response Program,” said Melanie Faison, NeighborWorks Columbus deputy director.

NeighborWorks Columbus is an organization that assists low-income families on their journey to become homeowners.

