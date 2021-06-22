RiverCenter announces 2021-2022 season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After being closed for more than a year, RiverCenter for The Performing Arts in Columbus has announced the lineup for its upcoming 2021-2022 season.

The center plans to open at 100% capacity this October.

This season, they plan to host national Broadway tours, band concerts, and more.

Season tickets are currently available for purchase.

You can view a full list of the events here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.