Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded

Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the...
Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the shooting.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in St. Louis has left three people dead and four others wounded.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the city’s Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Police Chief John Hayden says two men were found dead outside a convenience store. A third collapsed and died in the courtyard of an elementary school.

Four more shooting victims showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Hayden says investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

St. Louis saw a near-record number of killings last year, with 262, and is on about the same pace in 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD investigating multiple Sunday night shootings
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on Winston Rd.
On June 18, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 27-year-old Joshua Deandre Grier, of...
GBI arrests Harris Co. man on murder, elder abuse charges
24-year-old Demarcus Gardner was killed in a Sunday night shooting on Winston Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Sunday night shootings in Columbus

Latest News

Then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church last June to take a photo after...
Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
A Sri Lankan policeman looks at a dead turtle that washed ashore in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June...
Dead turtles, dolphins, whale wash ashore in Sri Lanka after ship fire
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get...
Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s election unsettles Biden’s hope for a nuclear deal