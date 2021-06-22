Business Break
Tuberville takes to Senate floor to honor I-65 crash victims

Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaks on the Senate floor to honor the memories of 10 people killed in a...
Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaks on the Senate floor to honor the memories of 10 people killed in a crash on I-65 in Butler County.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - Senator Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., took to the U.S. Senate floor Tuesday to speak on the horrific crash that claimed 10 lives, including nine children, on Saturday along Interstate 65 in south Alabama.

Eight of the victims were returning from a Gulf Shores trip with Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said their ages ages ranged from 3 to 17. In another vehicle, 29-year-old Cody Fox and his 9-month-old daughter Ariana Fox were killed.

GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with funeral expenses, medical costs for the injured and counseling. A separate GoFundMe is set up for Fox’s fiancée.

Tuberville said he’s been involved with the Girls Ranch for 20 years and said his family, staff, and the people of Alabama are praying for peace for all those affected.

